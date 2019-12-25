Student Basij calls for EC’s vigilance while addressing FATF

In a Wednesday letter to the Expediency Council, the students noted that ratifying FATF-related bills will create problems for the people in the country.

The letter urges the council to consider the ‘bitter experience of JCPOA’ while addressing the issue.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei said on Tuesday the two remaining FATF-related bills, namely the Palermo and CFT, are still being reviewed by the Council’s members.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global anti-money laundering body, has given Iran a final deadline of February 2020 to implement a set of four bills to meet the standards set by the watchdog.

The Iranian Parliament approved the bills but the Guardians Council rejected them, which led to sending the case to the Expediency Council for the final decision.

Those against the endorsement of the FATF-related bills say the move would impose further restrictions on Iran’s economic relations while the country is under US severe sanctions.

