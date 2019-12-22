Iranian people can turn hardships into opportunity

He made the remarks on Sun. in the inaugural ceremony of the First Iran Domestic Manufacturing and Sports Industry and added, “organizing this exhibition shows that industrialists could meet most demands of athletes such as artificial turf, weightlifting devices, various types of balls, etc.”

Most producers who attended the exhibition have acknowledged that their economic situation has been improved significantly despite sanctions imposed against the country, he added.

Iranian people enjoy high capability and potential and can turn hardships into opportunity, Larijani emphasized.

He went on to say that cooperation and cooperation of Nongovernmental Organization (NGOs) in youth sector in the field of production of sports products is a valuable approach.

Larijani also seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to salient measures taken by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Soltanifar in relevant field.

