Brian Hook admits Yemen’s Ansarullah independent from Iran: report

“We should recall that the Houthis proposed a cessation of missile and air attacks with Saudi Arabia," Hook told journalists at the State Department, according to Al-Monitor website.

He said today that Iran does not speak for the Yemeni Ansarullah, whom he described as playing a more constructive role in issuing a cease-fire proposal.

According to Al-Monitor's report, Hook’s comments praising the Ansarullah de-escalation proposal stand in contrast to how he described the movement in a September Wall Street Journal op-ed, as an Iranian proxy group.

This is while Iran has repeatedly said that it has not supplied any missiles or any other kinds of weapons to Yemeni Ansarullah forces. Tehran has, furthermore, strongly rejected any role in the 14 September attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities that was carried out by Ansarullah forces.

MNA/PR