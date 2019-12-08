Envoy sees a bright future for Iran-China relations

Mohammad Keshavarzadeh made the remarks in a ceremony in the Chinese capital of Beijing on Sunday which was held to commemorate the Iranian National Student Day on December 7.

In his address to the gathering of the Iranian students studying at Chinese universities, the Iranian diplomat referred to Iran’s 25-year strategic deal with China, saying that the deal can have a great impact on the development and strengthening of bilateral relations.

He said that as many as 1,700 Iranian students are currently studying in China, adding that the figure is increasing.

He promised the students that the embassy will spare no efforts to help the students with their problems.

He further urged the Iranian students to alter their traditional view of China and Chinese products and accept the fact that China is making progress in all areas and is a modern country. He also urged them to abide by Chinese laws and make the best of the facilities and opportunities available in the country.

