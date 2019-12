TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – Commemoration of ‘Student Day’ was held on 7 Dec. in the presence of Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi at the University of Tehran. Student Day is the anniversary of the murder of three students of the University of Tehran on December 7, 1953 (16 Azar 1332 in the Iranian calendar) by Iranian police in the Pahlavi era.