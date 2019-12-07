Tractor parts company with Mustafa Denizli

The Turkish coach parted company with the team after reaching an amicable agreement with the club’s owner on Saturday.

According to reports, Denizli had earlier handed over his resignation over personal issues.

Denizli’s team didn’t concede any goals in the first seven matches of this year’s Iran Professional League and secured good points to show teeth for the title but crisis hit the team in matchday 8, after a 1-2 defeat against Sanat Naft. Tractor suffered two more losses against Esteghlal and Sepahan and was held with a 0-0 draw against Shahin Bushehr in Tabriz on Thursday.

Ahad Lari, the team’s caretaker, has been named as the interim coach of Tractor.

