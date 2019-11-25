Abbas Keshavarz appointed as caretaker agriculture minister by Pres. Rouhani

After President Rouhani accepted the resignation of Mahmoud Hojjati, former agriculture minister, earlier today, he appointed Abbas Keshavarz as the acting agriculture minister to replace Hojjati this afternoon.

Hojjati's resignation comes as the Iranian Parliament was slated to impeach him in a session tomorrow.

In his decree, the president invoked Article 135 of the Constititutopon to appoint Keshavarz as the caretaker agriculture minister, calling on him to use all the facilities and the personnel of the Agriculture Ministry to serve the noble nation of Iran as well as the sacred Islamic Establishment.

