Iran, Turkey to set up joint industrial area

An area as vast as 700 ha has been considered for setting up this joint industrial area, he said, adding, “talks are underway for launching this industrial area between concerned officials of the two countries.”

Presently, Iranian engineers are conducting feasibility studies for the construction of this industrial area, he added.

He pointed to the launch of clothing and garment hub in cooperation with Turkey as one of the main objectives behind construction of this industrial area.

Efforts are underway for the attraction of more cooperation and interaction with the Autonomous Republic of Nakhichevan, he said, adding “economic and tourism cooperation will be promoted with this country through Maku Free Zone.”

