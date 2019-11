In a tweet on Saturday, Mousavi extended congratulations to the Iranian people, the sports community, coaches and male and female athletes on the victory.

Iran defeated Spain 6-3 at the final match of the 2019 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup final match, which was held at Jumeirah's Kite Beach on Saturday.

Iran won the competition for the third time. The Persians had already won the title in 2013 and 2018.

