Iran beats powerful Spain to win Dubai Inter-continental Beach Soccer Cup for 3rd time

Iran won the 2019 Dubai Inter-continental Beach Soccer Cup for the third time on Saturday. This was the eighth edition of the prestigious tournament.

The Iranian players faced Spain in the final match of the tournament that ended minutes ago in the Emirati city of Dubai and trounced their European rival 6-3.

The Iranian team had defeated the host country the United Arab Emirates (EUA) on penalty shootouts 4-3 in the semifinals in a Friday match to reach the final while Spain had beaten Russia 4-2.

