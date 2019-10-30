Shiraz to host Germany Cultural Week to commemorate Hafez, Goethe

The event takes place on the anniversary of the publication of ‘West–östlicher Divan’ (West–Eastern Divan), which German author Johann Wolfgang von Goethe wrote between 1814 and 1819, inspired by Hafez’s poems.

The Cultural Week, organized by the German embassy in cooperation with Shiraz Municipality, will be held on October 31 through November 4.

Prominent figures from both Iranian and German art and literary circles, including Oscar-winning German film director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, and German film director, producer and author Doris Dörrie, will take part at the event to discuss the heartfelt links between these two preeminent poets.

MS/IRN83534574