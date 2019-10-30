  1. Culture
Shiraz to host Germany Cultural Week to commemorate Hafez, Goethe

Shiraz to host Germany Cultural Week to commemorate Hafez, Goethe

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – Iranian city Shiraz, birthplace of highly revered 14th-century Persian poet and mystic Hafez, will be hosting Germany Cultural Week to commemorate the two preeminent figures in Persian and German literature, Hafez and Goethe.

The event takes place on the anniversary of the publication of ‘West–östlicher Divan’ (West–Eastern Divan), which German author Johann Wolfgang von Goethe wrote between 1814 and 1819, inspired by Hafez’s poems.

The Cultural Week, organized by the German embassy in cooperation with Shiraz Municipality, will be held on October 31 through November 4.

Prominent figures from both Iranian and German art and literary circles, including Oscar-winning German film director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, and German film director, producer and author Doris Dörrie, will take part at the event to discuss the heartfelt links between these two preeminent poets.

