US extends sanctions waiver for Iraq's gas, electricity imports from Iran

"The waiver ensures that Iraq is able to meet its short-term energy needs while it takes steps to reduce its dependence on Iranian energy imports," a State Department spokesman said.

This will be the fifth such waiver the US has issued for Iraq to import energy from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Trump re-imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran's energy and finance sectors in November last year following his decision to withdraw from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal signed between Tehran and six major world powers.

Iraq is heavily dependent on importing gas and electricity from Iran.

