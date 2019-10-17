  1. Politics
US extends sanctions waiver for Iraq's gas, electricity imports from Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – The US Department of State has once again exempted Iraq from its sanctions against the Islamic Republic, allowing it to continue gas and electricity imports from Iran for another three-month period.

"The waiver ensures that Iraq is able to meet its short-term energy needs while it takes steps to reduce its dependence on Iranian energy imports," a State Department spokesman said.

This will be the fifth such waiver the US has issued for Iraq to import energy from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Trump re-imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran's energy and finance sectors in November last year following his decision to withdraw from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal signed between Tehran and six major world powers.

Iraq is heavily dependent on importing gas and electricity from Iran.

