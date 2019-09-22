Iran volleyball knows rivals at Asian qualifications for 2020 Olympics

Iran has been pitted along Australia, India, and Pakistan in Pool B of the qualifications which is going to be held in China’s Jiangmen on January 7-12.

China, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Qatar comprise Pool A.

These are the top eight teams of Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championships which was held in Tehran and finished with Iran gaining the title.

As Japan has already secured its place at Olympics as the host, it will not take part in qualifications and the Asian Championship’s ninth-place team, Qatar, replaced it in qualifiers.

Team Melli will take on Pakistan in the first step on January 7 before facing India and Australia on the next two days.

Iran failed to bring home the Olympics quota in the first stage of qualifications which was held in August in Russia. The team managers have said that their main aim and focus is on winning 2020 Olympics berth.

MAH/IRN83485349