Iran, one of major investment hubs in world

Deputy Minister of Industry and Head of Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI) Seyed Ali-Mohammad Mousavi made the remarks on Sunday in his visit to one of industrial and production units in Alborz Industrial Park and added, “investment incentives have a leading effect in attraction of foreign investors significantly.”

All developed countries try to provide a safe environment for foreign investors by increasing incentives, he added.

To improve the economic situation of the country and boost domestic production, the attraction of foreign investment and resources should be focused on, he said, adding, “however, many countries in the world have taken the said issue into serious consideration and move forward based on it in order to materialize most economic objectives.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy industry minister called on responsible officials to make their utmost efforts for developing the economy and improving the business environment in the country and spare no effort to attract foreign financial resources into the country.

In the current situation that the country has been put under severe sanctions, the organization will strive to settle pertinent problems facing ahead, Mousavi added.

