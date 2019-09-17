Gas production enhancement in Khangiran underway

Abolhassan Mohammadi described the progress of activities in his company in the areas of repairing, production and gas injection as satisfactory, saying that two new wells would become operational by fall adding 2.5 mcm/d to Khangiran’s gas production capacity, Shana reported.

He said the company fully met its production goals in the first half of the current calendar year, which began on March 21, adding plans for gas injection and overhaul operations are seriously ongoing in order to ensure gas supply in the winter.

East Oil and Gas Production Company is one of the three subsidiaries of the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company, and is responsible for supplying gas to northeastern provinces including Golestan, North Khorasan, South Khorasan, Mazanaran and parts of Semnan.

Iran has sought to increase its daily production at oil and gas fields despite sanctions imposed by the United States which restricts Tehran’s ability for export.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh had said earlier this year that Iran’s gas production at South Pars gas field, the largest in the world which the country shares with Qatar, had already exceeded 21.5 billion feet (610 million cubic meters) per day, adding that Iran’s share of daily production at the field had dwarfed that of Qatar.

MNA/Shana