TANAP opening ceremony held

The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will turn Azerbaijan into Turkey's second-largest gas supplier, Chief External Affairs Officer at SOCAR Turkey Energy Murat LeCompte told Trend.

"TANAP, which is the most important link of the Southern Gas Corridor, will not only strengthen the energy supply security of Turkey and Europe but will also contribute to the development and stability of the region. Thanks to TANAP, the EU will gain a great advantage in meeting the increasing energy need in a secure way for upcoming years. TANAP also offers infrastructure both for the EU and potential suppliers for transporting additional volumes of natural gas that Europe may need in the future," he said.

LeCompte noted that with natural gas from Azerbaijan, TANAP greatly contributes to the energy supply security and diversity of the European Union.

"With 1,850 kilometers in length and 56 inches of diameter, TANAP is the longest and largest diameter international natural gas pipeline of Turkey, the Middle East, and Europe. TANAP will contribute to further development of current economic and political cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union. It will turn Azerbaijan into Turkey's second-largest gas supplier and EU's new gas supplier," he added.

The opening ceremony of the TANAP-Europe connection was held on Nov. 30, 2019, in Ipsala, Edirne province of Turkey.

The volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters (bcm) since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30, 2018, as of late October 2019.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

MNA/PR