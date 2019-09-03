Iran MPs endorse Rouhani’s picks for 2 ministries  

Rouhani had nominated Mohsen Hajimirzaei as minister of education, and Ali Asghar Mounesan as minister of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts.

After extensive debates during the Parliament's session on Tuesday, Rouhani’s picks for the two ministries obtained the green light from the Iranian lawmakers.

At the end of the session, Ali Asghar Mounesan received the vote of confidence with 163 Iranian lawmakers in favor, 87 against and 5 abstentions.

Hajimirzaei also won a yes from 200 legislators, while 48 were against him and seven abstained.

