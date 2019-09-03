  1. Politics
3 September 2019 - 20:39

President appoints Mounesan as tourism minister, Haji Mirzaei as minister of education

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – After gaining confidence votes from the parliament, Ali Asghar Mounesan and Mohsen Haji Mirzaei were appointed by President Rouhani as Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts and Minister of Education, respectively.

Based on Article 87 and 133 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran and vote of confidence of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, President Hassan Rouhani appointed Mr Ali Asghar Mounesan as Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts and Mohsen Haji Mirzaei as Minister of Education, according to the official website of the Iranian Presidency.

"It is expected that you use all your talent and qualifications and employ qualified managers in advancing the 12th Government's programs and priorities, as well as your duties," the Iranian president has written in his two separate decrees to the appointed ministers.

"I wish you success in carrying out your responsibilities in full coordination with the Council of Ministers, upholding the rule of law and Code of Ethics of the Government of Prudence and Hope, and serving Islam and the noble people of Iran," Rouhani continued.

