Culture minister hails role Mariwan street theater fest. plays in promoting cultural pluralism, tourism

“Mariwan International Street Theater Festival is a symbol of Islamic Iran’s patience, loyalty, and resistance,” Abbas Salehi said in his message to the authorities of the international festival that its 14th edition is underway in the city of Marivan, Kurdistan province.

The culture minister added that the holding and hosting the annual event by the city of Marivan institutionalizes the art economy and will flourish the businesses related to art in the western border town.

He further described Marivan as the capital of street theater in the Middle East region from where the Iranian and international artists send out the Islamic Republic of Iran’s message of peace and friendship.

The minister noted that different theater groups from across Iran and 15 foreign countries are attending the international festival and, at the end of his message, he wished success for the Iranian artists who bring make their homeland Iran proud on the international stage.

KI/IRN83449102