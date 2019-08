MASHHAD, Aug. 20 (MNA) – People of the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad celebrated the night of Eid al-Ghadir in the city and Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine on Monday. The auspicious occasion marks the day when the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) -- the first Shia Imam -- as his successor and Muslims’ next leader.