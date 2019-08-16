Iran’s Zarif to depart for Europe on Sun.

Then, Zarif will then leave Helsinki for Stockholm and Oslo to hold bilateral talks with senior Swedish and Norwegian officials on the recent developments.
TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave Tehran for Helsinki, capital of Finland late on Sunday at the head of a high-ranking political delegation to meet and hold talks with Finnish president and foreign minister.
Then, Zarif will then leave Helsinki for Stockholm and Oslo to hold bilateral talks with senior Swedish and Norwegian officials on the recent developments.
