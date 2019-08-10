€150mn earmarks for watershed projects

He reiterated that €150 million was earmarked out of the credits of the National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI) to the construction of watershed operations in the current year.

He pointed to the role of watershed management in carbon sequestration, water storage and soil conservation and said, “according to the researches made, soil erosion is reduced from 3 to 9 tons on each ha of watershed operations.”

Implementation of watershed management operation on each ha land area will save 580 cubic meter water, he said, adding, “in addition, execution of watershed management operation on one ha will strengthen vegetation equivalent to 120 kg.”

He pointed to the credits envisioned for the implementation of watershed management operations and added, “given the importance of discussions related to the watershed and aquifer management, $200 million was earmarked last year (ended March 20, 2019) out of credits of the National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI) at the proposal of the government and approval of the Parliament.”

Upon the construction operation of watershed management in various areas of the country, giant steps will be taken in line with prevention of land destruction, Deputy Head of Forests, Range and Watershed Management Organization (FRWO) Khosro Shahbazi stated.

