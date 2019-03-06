€150mn earmarked by NDFI for watershed management

Khalil Aghaeu went on say that $200 million worth of the Fund's financial resources were allocated to the watershed and aquifer management plans in 6,084 parts of the country in the current year (started March 21, 2018), adding that the projects would be launched in the near future.

Given the proper precipitation and rainfalls in the current year, the effects of these projects in downstream land areas, springs, underground water tables, aqueducts and water wells were tangible for the people, he added.

He further pointed out that watershed and aquifer management projects will continue in order to extract water and develop vegetation in the next year (to start March 21, 2019).

Elsewhere in his remarks, the head of the organization said that credits allocated in the next year in the field of implementation of watershed management projects has been doubled.

Turning to the operations with regard to the control of dust particles, he said, “this year, about $100 million worth of credit has been allocated from the financial resources of the Fund for controlling dust particles.”

Mulching is one of the measures taken for the fixation of running sands, he said, adding, "it is estimated that mulching procedures will be implemented on 10,000 to 15,000 ha land area in six provinces of the country including Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Ilam, Hormozgan and Kerman.”

