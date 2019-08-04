Iran’s Leader calls on Iranian families to increase number of children

According to the news service of the Iranian Leader ‘Khamenei.ir’, Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a group of young couples on the wedding anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) and Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA).

The Leader described marriage as a prophetic tradition advised by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), urging the youth to get married and start a family.

He recited a Hadith from the Prophet that urges Muslims to increase the population, calling on the government officials to provide the facilities to families to increase the population of Iran.

