4 August 2019 - 21:55

Iran’s Leader calls on Iranian families to increase number of children

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has said that increasing the number of children should become a culture in Iranian society, calling on the government officials to provide the facilities to families to increase the population of the country.

According to the news service of the Iranian Leader ‘Khamenei.ir’, Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a group of young couples on the wedding anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) and Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA).

The Leader described marriage as a prophetic tradition advised by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), urging the youth to get married and start a family.

He recited a Hadith from the Prophet that urges Muslims to increase the population, calling on the government officials to provide the facilities to families to increase the population of Iran.

