3 August 2019 - 19:19

Iran takes membership at ARC

Iran takes membership at ARC

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Despite international sanctions imposed against the country, relations of Iranian insurance industry with regional countries have entered a new phase, based on which, chairman of Central Insurance of Iran (CII) was introduced as member of the Board of Directors of Asian Reinsurance Corporation.

By the decisive vote of members of Asian Reinsurance Corporation, Chairman of the Central Insurance of Iran (CII) Gholamreza Soleimani was appointed as vice chairman of the Asian Reinsurance Corporation for two years.

Almost all insurance experts are of the opinion that professional and technical behavior of insurance industry will lay the ground for strengthening financial affordability and significant growth in the insurance industry, he stated.

Asian Reinsurance Corporation has been set up with the aim of expansion of reinsurance coverage between regional countries.

