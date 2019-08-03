Iran takes membership at ARC

By the decisive vote of members of Asian Reinsurance Corporation, Chairman of the Central Insurance of Iran (CII) Gholamreza Soleimani was appointed as vice chairman of the Asian Reinsurance Corporation for two years.

Almost all insurance experts are of the opinion that professional and technical behavior of insurance industry will lay the ground for strengthening financial affordability and significant growth in the insurance industry, he stated.

Asian Reinsurance Corporation has been set up with the aim of expansion of reinsurance coverage between regional countries.

