EGFI wins an intl. seat in AMAN Union

According to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, chairwomen of the Board of Directors and chief executive of the Export Guarantee Fund of Iran (EGFI) was selected as Board of Directors of AMAN Union for two years unanimously.

Membership of the Fund in the Board of Directors of AMAN Union will enable the Fund to further cooperate and collaborate in the field of collecting foreign claims and reinsurance with other Islamic countries and also will facilitate consulting on financing for Iranian exporters of technical and engineering services.

Accessibility of the Export Guarantee Fund of Iran (EGFI) to more foreign buyers’ information is the other salient advantages behind membership of the Fund in AMAN Union.

Possibility of consulting the Fund to provide financing to Iranian exporters of technical and engineering services is of the other significant advantages in this field.

AMAN UNION is a professional forum assembling Commercial & Non-commercial Risks Insurers & Reinsurers in Member Countries of the Organization of the Islamic Conference and of the Arab Investment & Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (DHAMAN).

AMAN UNION was launched on 28th October, 2009 following an agreement between the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (DHAMAN) and the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) to join their efforts for establishing a union for commercial and non-commercial risks Insurers and Reinsurers in their respective Member Countries.

