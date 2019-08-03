China to step up coordination on Iran’s Arak reactor renovation

The US recently announced its decision to extend the sanction waivers on nuclear projects under the JCPOA, including the renovation of the Arak heavy water nuclear reactor. The waivers will allow Russia, China and European countries to continue civilian nuclear cooperation with Iran.

Asked to comment about the announcement at a press conference on August 2, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said that “The JCPOA, a multilateral agreement endorsed by the UN Security Council, should be implemented fully and effectively for its vital importance in the international non-proliferation regime and peace and stability in the Middle East.”

She went on to add, “The relevant JCPOA content on nuclear projects demonstrates the balance of Iran's non-proliferation obligation and its right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy. It also reflects the purposes and principles of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Observing and implementing the JCPOA serves the interests of all parties including the US.”

“Renovation of the Arak heavy water nuclear reactor is an important part of the JCPOA, which is headed up by China and the UK,” she said. “All parties including Iran have highly applauded China's active efforts in implementing this project, and stressed that they will continue to provide support. China will continue to step up communication and coordination with all relevant parties and jointly advance the project.”

She then emphasized China's opposition to unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction; “We will work with all parties to uphold and implement this deal and safeguard our own legitimate rights and interests,” she stressed.

MNA/PR