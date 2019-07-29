Imports of goods manufactured in free zones exempted from taxation

Deputy Head of Free Zones and Special Economic Investment Organization Seyyed Ali Mousavi made the announcement on Monday.

Supporting domestic producers of goods in special economic and free trade and industrial zones, as well as facilitating supply of these products in other zones have been cited as the main aim behind this decision, he stated.

Accordingly, foreign transit and transfer of any goods from one zone to other zones are allowed, Deputy Head of Free Zones and Special Economic Investment Organization Seyyed Ali Mousavi added.

MA/IRN83416553