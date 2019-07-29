  1. Economy
Imports of goods manufactured in free zones exempted from taxation

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – According to a bylaw ratified at the Cabinet of Ministers, imports of goods and products manufactured in free zones are exempted from taxation.

Deputy Head of Free Zones and Special Economic Investment Organization Seyyed Ali Mousavi made the announcement on Monday.

Supporting domestic producers of goods in special economic and free trade and industrial zones, as well as facilitating supply of these products in other zones have been cited as the main aim behind this decision, he stated.

Accordingly, foreign transit and transfer of any goods from one zone to other zones are allowed, Deputy Head of Free Zones and Special Economic Investment Organization Seyyed Ali Mousavi added.

