Malaysian PM lashes out media’s ‘insufficient’ covering of Palestinian issue

“With regard to the Palestinian problem, the clear truth about it is that it has not been given enough airing either in the media or on TV. That seems to be an agreement on the part of the media not to highlight the problems of Palestine,” he told Anadolu on Friday.

“Certainly, there is no mention of how the Palestinian land was seized from them to make the State of Israel. And subsequently, Israel acted against international law, in occupying more land in Palestine. These have not been mentioned often.”

“The main thing that we think we should always stress is the causes of terrorism. Today, there is already a consensus almost to blame terrorism on Muslims. But the fact you said, after the seizure of Palestine, and the disregard of international law by Israel, this has led to so-called acts of terrorism. But in order to get rid of terrorism, we need to know the reason why they terrorize. In Malaysia, we planned to win the hearts and minds of people, including all terrorists in Malaysia, and the terrorism came to an end. But unless you treat the causes of terrorism, you are not going to be able to stop terrorism,” he also added.

MNA/Anadolu