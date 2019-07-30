Stranded Iranian vessel sets sail from Brazil after refueling: report

Meanwhile, a second Iranian ship, the Termeh, which set sail from Paranaguá port two days ago, was on Monday heading to the southern Brazilian port of Imbituba, where it is due to pick up a shipment of corn before heading back to Iran, Reuters reported.

The Iranian vessels have been stranded for weeks at the Brazilian port of Paranagua, unable to head back to Iran due to lack of fuel.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said earlier that local companies were warned about the extent of the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

However, Petrobras eventually relented in the face of a supreme court ruling. The ruling came after Iran asked Brazil to allow refueling of Iranian ships or have Tehran cancel imports worth about $2 billion a year from the Latin American country.

The vessels are due to return to Iran carrying a load of 100,000 tons of corn worth about 100 million reais ($26.5 million), said the law firm Kincaid Mendes Vianna, which represents the company that chartered the ships.

