S Arabi’s policies isolated country in Islamic world, region: Vaezi

“Saudis started a war that they thought would be ended in few weeks,” Vaezi said, “Yemen war was harmful to Saudi’s economy and distorted the country's face.”

“Saudi ambassador to UN admitted what Iran has repeated many times i.e. regional issues must be resolved through negotiations and by regional countries,” he underlined.

“Iran welcomes resolving issues with Emirates and Saudi Arabia peacefully because that will be in favor of all regional countries,” he added.

On July 19, Saudi Arabian Ambassador to the United Nations, Abdullah Al-Mouallimi, said that his country does not want war with Iran and that the time to end the war in Yemen has come.

“We do not want war with Iran in Yemen or elsewhere,” Al-Mouallimi said.

On July 22, Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s national security commission said Saudi Arabia is on the verge of a ‘serious transformation’, adding that the Arab kingdom seems to be moving toward de-escalation.

