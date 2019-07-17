‘Insane’ Trump has created problems for all the world: Larijani

“Americans have created great problems for the whole world; China, Russia, Europe and Latin American countries all have faced problems caused by Trump’s ill behavior,” he said, adding, “Trump is insane and this is evident from his and his administration’s behavior.”

Pointing to recent Trump’s racist attack against a group of congresswomen, Larijani said that “this behavior is a symptom of Trump’s mental illness.”

He went on to say that under current circumstances, Iran has no other choice but to continue resistance in the face of all US pressures.

“Iranian diplomacy is trying to solve problems, but the current situation is not normal,” Larijani said, noting, “we should not put pressure on the country’s diplomacy to rush into taking measures, rather we should allow the problems to be solved wisely through resistance.”

