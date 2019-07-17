  1. Iran
17 July 2019 - 12:09

Iran to host 6th intl. gathering on climate change

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – The Council of Ministers has approved the road ministry’s proposal to host the 6th international gathering on climate change this November.

During a session on July 14, the Council of Ministers approved the proposal by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development for the hosting of the sixth international gathering on climate change in November 2019.

The reasons behind the proposal have been cited as the importance of climate change in the Middle East and its impact on tourism, agriculture, related industries and the country’s Meteorological Organization.

According to the report, the gathering will be attended by representatives from World Meteorological Organization, UNESCO, as well as other notable international organizations and academic experts.

