IRIMO head among new female leaders in WMO community

In its report titled 'Women in weather, water and climate', WMO put Tajbakhsh, who is also Iran's Vice-Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran with WMO, among other world new female leaders in the WMO community in 2019.

As part of the actions to promote female role models in the WMO community, the experience of new female Permanent Representatives with WMO and of female leaders of the WMO Technical Commissions appointed recently are featured during the 18th World Meteorological Congress. Their achievements, ways to overcome challenges, and passion for the profession inspires new female scientists and are worth celebrating and highlighting.

Dr. Tajbakhsh has over 20 years of experience in meteorology. Upon her appointment to the presidency of IRIMO, Iran was faced with unprecedented flooding. Together with her team, D.r Tajbakhsh worked tirelessly to reduce human casualties by disseminating warnings through multiple channels and engaging directly with the people at risk. She turned this critical condition into an opportunity to underscore the important role of IRIMO to other stakeholders and managed to obtain increased investment in the early warning and observation system in her country. Dr. Tajbakhsh has published over 40 publications, given over 50 presentations and implemented over 20 research projects nationally and internationally, including on aeronautical meteorology, climate change, weather hazards and remote sensing application in meteorology. She is Faculty Member of the Iran Atmospheric Science and Meteorological Research Center and has previously led the WMO Regional Training Center.

