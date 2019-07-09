Qatari Emir to mediate between Iran, US

The Qatari Emir is to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday in a bid to reduce Iran-US tensions.

“Qatar is at a position that allows it to mediate and carry out this mission. It has significant relationship with the US on one hand and on the other with Iran thanks to its a geographic location,” the report said.

“Doha’s crisis with four Arab countries led Qatar to rely on Tehran for supplying its food and for having its passing flights travel through Iran's airspace,” the same report confirmed.

On June 5, 2018, Saudi Arabia along with the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt cut ties with Qatar and introduced sanctions on the country for its relations with the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain also closed their air, sea, and land routes to the country.

At the time, Iran continued sending food cargoes to Qatar while it also opened its airspace to about 100 more Qatari flights a day.

