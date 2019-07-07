UK’s seizure of Iranian oil tanker a US-EU coordinated scenario: MP

Speaking to Mehr correspondent on Sunday, Mohammad Javad Jamali said the first objective of the move was to exert pressure on Iran.

“Another objective of theirs was to ‘escape forward’, because the European sides to the nuclear deal have failed to live up to their commitments to the agreement and now seek to overshadow their JCPOA violations,” he added.

On early Thursday morning, British Royal Marines in Gibraltar stormed the 300,000-tonne Grace 1 and detained it, accusing it of carrying oil to Syria in possible violation of the European Union’s sanctions on the war-torn Arab country.

According to Gibraltar authorities, the 28 crewmembers, who are nationals of India, Pakistan and Ukraine, are currently staying aboard the tanker, along with local police and customs officers boarding the vessel for a period of a probe.

Iran has condemned the move as “maritime piracy” and summoned Britain’s ambassador in protest over the measure.

Jalami maintained that Britain will always follow the US’ policies.

He also stressed the need for pursuing the case through legal channels and the UN Security Council.

