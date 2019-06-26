EU kicks off coop. with Iran’s Energy Ministry in water sector

Adviser to the Ministry of Energy for International Affairs Farhad Yazdandoust made the announcement on Wed. and revealed the organizing of several expert-level meetings with EU’s water sector in order to boost cooperation in Iran’s water resources management.

Many sessions have so far been held between representatives of European Union in water sector, as well as with German, Finnish, and Austrian ambassadors to Iran and officials of the Energy Ministry, Department of Environment (DoE) and Ministry of foreign Affairs in line with accelerating cooperation in relevant field, he stated.

For this purpose, a European delegation visited Islamic Republic of Iran two days ago in order to explore avenues for broadening bilateral cooperation and also finding the suitable way for making better use of EU’s contributions to water projects in Iran.

