Moscow highlights IRGC's 'huge contribution' to fight against ISIL terrorists

The United States is introducing new sanctions spontaneously and impulsively without taking into account even the opinion of its closest allies, Naryshkin told a Ufa international meeting of high representatives overseeing security issues.

"It’s no secret that over the past several years they [sanctions] have become a favorite method of the US policy," Naryshkin said.

"What is especially alarming is that the restrictions are introduced absolutely arbitrarily, spontaneously and impulsively."

"Their initiators do not take into account not only the long-term consequences but also the opinion of the closest economic partners," Naryshkin stressed.

As an example, he cited the US decision to include Iran’s elite military force (IRGC) in its lists of terrorist organizations.

Naryshkin went on to say that IRGC "has made a huge contribution to the fight against ISIL in Syria and Iraq."

He also recalled the bans on cooperation with "undesirable players", which the US imposes on other countries and actually creates a competitive advantage in trade.

MNA/TASS