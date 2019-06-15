The White House promotional campaign against Iran is defeated

The reality is that the propaganda squad and the psychological warfare of US officials against Iran will fail this time. Recent statements by Mike Pompeo show that the US Secretary of State has been involved in a craft that he and other members of the White House have created.

“Taken as a whole, these unprovoked attacks present a clear threat to international peace and security, a blatant assault on the freedom of navigation, and an unacceptable campaign of escalating tension by Iran,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, vowing the US would defend itself and its partners.

Interestingly, Mike Pompeo called for the cooperation of the members of the UN Security Council in negotiations with our country! This comment comes as the White House officials over the past two and a half years have not been essentially following multilateralism in the international system. When they left the nuclear deal with Iran and re-imposed unlawful and cruel sanctions against the Iranian people, they showed that they were not reliable at all. Also, actions such as the withdrawal from the Paris Pact by the Trump, or the violations of the NAFTA Treaty in North America, have shown that Washington is in delusion! The president of the United States thinks that it is the post-Cold War era and that Washington is absolute power in the world! However, recent Secretary of State remarks showed the White House is severely vulnerable. As time passes, Washington will be closer to the point of failure and collapse.

Ultimately, the Trump government will soon become one of the hallmarks of the United States' defeat in the world. Undoubtedly, the game of people like Mike Pompeo and John Bolton against Iran could not save the president of the United States from the current situation.

MNA/TT