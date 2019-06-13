Iranian Navy forces dispatched to aid attacked oil tankers in Oman Sea

Due to the request of International Convention on Maritime Search and Rescue, Iranian Navy sent its forces, rescue ships and helicopters to the location and was successful in providing a significant aid to the trapped crew.

Iran’s Al-Alam television network cited local sources in Oman as saying that two successive explosions were heard in the Sea of Oman on Thursday morning.

The sources said the blasts were caused by attacks on the tankers, according to the report.

Local Pakistani sources also said the tankers had sent distress calls to the sea’s littoral states, the report added.

Reuters, citing four shipping and trade sources, said two tankers — identified as the Marshal Islands-flagged Front Altair and the Panama-flagged Kokuka — had been hit in suspected attacks in the Gulf of Oman, and that the crew had been evacuate from the vessels.

The crew were safe, the sources added.

According to Bloomberg Following the attack Brent oil crude jumped as much as 4.5% and was trading at $61.60 a barrel at 11:16 a.m. in Dubai.

