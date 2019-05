Iranian Yellow Deer is on the brink of extinction. This native animal is protected in several protected shelters throughout Iran. The Persian fallow deer is a rare ruminant mammal belonging to the family Cervidae. Persian fallow deer is physically larger than fallow deer, and their antlers are bigger and less palmated.

Sari Dasht-e Naz Wildlife Refuge is about 55 hectares hosting Persian fallow deer.

ZZ/ FNA13980303000293