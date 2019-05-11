  1. Economy
Official urges modifying internal bylaws to counter sanctions on steel exports

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Chairman of Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) Bahram Sobhani on Saturday called for modifying and correcting internal regulations for countering sanctions in the field of steel exports.

Turning to the restrictions created for exporting steel products of the country, he added, “to reduce impacts of sanctions, internal instructions should be facilitated and existing barriers should also be removed.”

In his reaction to the limitations created by US government for exporting some metal products of the country such as steel, he stated, “under such circumstances, domestic steel producers are advised to produce steel in the country.”

To improve exports situation, the country requires revising and modifying some rules and regulations in this field, he reiterated.

Various directives have been issued at the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade that may create some restrictions in the exports field, the most important of which are the limitations in the customs processes, currency restrictions and also inflow of exchange rate into the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sobhani emphasized the need to encourage producers in line with boosting export of their products.

He put the volume of steel exported from the country in the past year (ended March 20, 2019) at 7.5 to 8 million

With the studies made in this regard, it is expected that steel production volume will increase in the country in the current year (started March 21, 2019).

