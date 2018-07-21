Video mapping at Tehran’s Azadi Tower

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – The iconic Azadi Tower underwent video mapping by French artist Stéphane de Gérando on Thursday night. Accompanied by music, the show was titled ‘Le Labyrinthe du Temps et la Tour Azadi’ [ The Labyrinth of Time and Azadi Tower]. Video mapping is a projection technology used to turn objects, often irregularly shaped, into a display surface for video projection. These objects may be complex industrial landscapes, such as buildings, small indoor objects or theatrical stages.