9th Varesh Intl. Filmfest. names members of jury panel

The festival’s public relations office has named Sergey Dvortsevoy (Kazakh filmmaker), Marina Toropigina (program director of Moscow International Film Festival), and Mehrdad Oskouei (Iranian filmmaker) as jurors, along with Bahman Aghaei (former secretary of Iranian Youth Cinema Festival), Elaheh Nobakht (Iranian filmmaker and producer), and Majid Movassaghi (Iranian member of the International Society of Film and Theater Critics) as members of the selection committee in the international section of this round of Varesh Festival.

24 films from six Caspian Sea littoral states will vie in the international section of this edition of the festival.

The 9th Varesh International Film Festival features films made by Iran, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan in the 'Common Heritage' section (Persian language), along with, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan under the category of 'Natural Heritage' (Caspian Sea).

Presided by Mehdi Ghorbanpour, the 9th edition of Varesh International Film Festival is set to open on April 29, in the northern city of Babol, in Mazandaran Province. After a four-year hiatus, the latest round will run up to May 3, with simultaneous screening of movies in Ramsar and Sari.

