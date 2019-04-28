9th Varesh Intl. FilmFest to display Azeri anthropological films

Organized by Mazandaran Culture and Islamic Guidance Department and Cinema Organization of Iran, the festival is slated to be held in the northern province in late April.

The main focus of the festival is on the five Caspian Sea littoral states and the Persian language, the common heritage, including Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan, and the Caspian Sea as the natural heritage which includes Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

The main themes of the festival are behavioral, speaking and biological traditions.

The behavioral traditions films are focused on rituals, national and religious celebrations, habits, folk games and etc.

The speaking traditions include videos based on folk tales, ethics, romantic stories, songs, poems, native poems, ancient myths and parables.

Some 1,672 domestic and 1,669 foreign producers submitted around 3,341 Iranian and foreign movies to the secretariat of the 9th edition of Varesh by the end of the deadline in February.

Filmmakers from Russia, Afghanistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Iran will vie for titles in this round of the event.

The festival will run from April 29 to May 3 in the northern Iranian city of Babol.

MS/PR