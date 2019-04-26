Common interests, salient advantage of ‘One-Belt, One-Road’ initiative

Common interests on a win-win basis is the most important specification of the initiative, so that such proposal has effectively contributed to the establishment of infrastructural installations and economic growth of countries on the Silk Road.

He made the remarks on Fri. on the occasion of inauguration of 2nd International Belt and Road Forum in Chinese capital Beijing and added, “organizing this prestigious forum indicates mutual understanding and confidence of participating countries to help cooperate with common interests.”

Proposal of One-Belt, One-Road Initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 was welcomed, the issue of which paved suitable ways for broadening and developing Chinese ties with regional countries, Keshavarzzadeh emphasized.

He went on to say that Iran connects east and west to each other and can play a constructive and important role in implementation of proposal of ‘One-Belt, One-Road’.

The two countries of Iran and China have established amicable and friendly relationship with each other which dates back to many years ago, he said, adding, “Iran and China enjoy high capacities and capabilities which can expand their cooperation in various sectors including energy, infrastructure, land, sea and air routes.”

