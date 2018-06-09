Foreign investment in Iran rises by 50% in 2017: UNCTAD

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – The recently issued annual report of the UNCTAD indicates that Iran has managed to attract over $5 billion in direct foreign investment, showing a 49 percent increase compared with 2016.

Iran has attracted $5.019 billion in direct investment in 2017, according to the latest UNCTAD (the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) report

The annual report, issued by the UNCTAD, a permanent intergovernmental body established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1964, details the latest developments and data concerning foreign direct investments (FDI) around the globe.

This is while the same source recounted that the volume of FDI Iran attracted in 2016 was more than $3.372 billion.

The report says that following the removal of anti-Iran sanctions in 2015, Iran attracted huge sums of foreign investment in areas of exploration and production of oil, gas, and other by-products of petroleum.

YNG/IRN82937762