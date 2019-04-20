Iran superior power in region

Head of Iran-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group Amir Khojasteh and accompanying delegation had a meeting with Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri on Saturday.

In the meeting, Nabih Berri said that US has sanctioned Iran over the past 40 years, but Iran has succeeded in overcoming the problems by relying on popular support, guidance of Ayatollah Khamenei and national unity, and is now the region's superior power.

Heading a parliamentary delegation, Khojasteh arrived in Beirut on Thursday for a two-day official visit.

The Iranian Parliamentarians had also separate talks with some Palestinian officials, including the deputy leader of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas Saleh al-Aruri, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement Ziad al-Nakhala and Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naeem Ghasem during their two-day visit in Beirut.

