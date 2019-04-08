Tehran Uni. president addresses intl. forum in Moscow

The ‘Universities, Society and Future of Mankind’ international forum was held at the Moscow State University (MSU) and it was attended by half thousand participants and guests from Russia and foreign countries as well as international organizations. Organizers positioned the event as contribution of the Moscow State University to understanding of phenomenon of higher education in the global world, according a report by the ‘vestnikkavkaza.net’ website.

According to the Public Relations Department of the University of Tehran(UT), Mahmoud Nili Ahmadabadi, the UT president delivered a speech at the forum.

The UT report said that Nili Ahmadabadi also met with the president of the Moscow State University on the sidelines of the event. In the meeting the two sides reviewed the trend of cooperation between Iranian universities, especially UT and their Russian counterparts, especially MSU.

