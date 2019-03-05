  1. Politics
Zarif’s assistant arrives in Moscow to discuss Venezuela

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Director of the Foreign Ministry Department for the Americas arrived in Moscow this morning to discuss latest developments of Venezuela with Russian officials.

Heading a political delegation, Foreign Minister Zarif's assistant Mohsen Baharvand will meet with a host of Russian officials to create coordination between Iran and Russia on international affairs, especially the political situation in Venezuela.

Iran and Russia have voiced objections and worry regarding interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela, especially by the US since the crisis began in the South American country.

Tehran has also voiced its support for the Venezuelan government’s proposal for dialogue with the opposition.

